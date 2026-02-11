ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 18,901 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $33,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chemed by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total transaction of $875,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,215,897.35. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $451.73 on Wednesday. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $408.42 and a 52 week high of $623.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.45 and a 200-day moving average of $441.56.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.