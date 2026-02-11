ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Fiserv by 236.6% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and operating discipline — Fiserv reported adjusted EPS of $1.99, topping consensus, and management highlighted expense discipline that helped profits despite muted revenue growth. Fiserv Stock Jumps 5% After Q4 EPS Beat

Q4 earnings beat and operating discipline — Fiserv reported adjusted EPS of $1.99, topping consensus, and management highlighted expense discipline that helped profits despite muted revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterates strategic pivot — The company emphasized progress on the OneFiserv modernization plan, which market coverage and press pieces flagged as a stabilizing factor for future growth. Fiserv Sees Restaurant and Retail Softness as Revenues Climb 4%

Management reiterates strategic pivot — The company emphasized progress on the OneFiserv modernization plan, which market coverage and press pieces flagged as a stabilizing factor for future growth. Neutral Sentiment: FY26 guidance roughly in line but conservative — Fiserv set FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.00–$8.30, close to consensus but not a clear beat, leaving room for investor debate over upside. Fiserv Press Release / Guidance

FY26 guidance roughly in line but conservative — Fiserv set FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.00–$8.30, close to consensus but not a clear beat, leaving room for investor debate over upside. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell in late January — Short interest declined around mid-January to ~3.1% of float (days-to-cover ~2), which can reduce downside pressure from covering. (data summary)

Short interest fell in late January — Short interest declined around mid-January to ~3.1% of float (days-to-cover ~2), which can reduce downside pressure from covering. (data summary) Negative Sentiment: Revenue mix and retail softness — Several outlets note revenue was mixed: merchant/retail and restaurant verticals showed softness and revenue is under pressure year-over-year in some metrics, a risk to near-term top-line momentum. Reuters: Fiserv Profit Beats; Revenue Note

Revenue mix and retail softness — Several outlets note revenue was mixed: merchant/retail and restaurant verticals showed softness and revenue is under pressure year-over-year in some metrics, a risk to near-term top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious — Firms (e.g., William Blair, Northcoast) have reiterated neutral/hold stances citing slowing core growth and competitive pressure, which limits upside from buy-side upgrades. TipRanks: Neutral Hold Rating

Some analysts remain cautious — Firms (e.g., William Blair, Northcoast) have reiterated neutral/hold stances citing slowing core growth and competitive pressure, which limits upside from buy-side upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and options activity — Unusually large put buying ahead of the print and ongoing analyst concerns highlight continued downside conviction among some traders. (data summary)

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.