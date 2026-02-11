St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,264 and last traded at GBX 1,279.91. 4,537,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 29,166,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

STJ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,475 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,434.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,343.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

