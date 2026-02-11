Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,168 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $32,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 61.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after acquiring an additional 230,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 166,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5%

CFR stock opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.05 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.21%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $160.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,610.42. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,795 shares in the company, valued at $481,965. This represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $225,970. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.