Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $284,358,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 6,828.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 509,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 190.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 624,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 409,591 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 739,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,719 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,290,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,171,533,000 after purchasing an additional 257,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Q4 beat and updated guidance — Biogen reported Q4 results and FY guidance that topped expectations (EPS and revenue beats; FY2026 EPS range of 15.25–16.25), a key driver for recent analyst upgrades and higher targets.

Leqembi subcutaneous BLA gets priority review — The biologics license application for a subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi (lecanemab) was designated for priority review, which could materially expand the Alzheimer's franchise if approved.

Multiple bullish analyst moves lift upside — Several firms raised price targets and/or maintained Buy ratings after the results and pipeline updates (Goldman Sachs PT raised to $231; RBC to $233; HC Wainwright to $228; Canaccord and others also raised targets), supporting multi-quarter upside expectations.

Pipeline diversification headlines (lupus, SMA) — Management and coverage note advancing programs beyond Alzheimer's, which improves long-term growth optionality but will take time to materialize.

Mixed analyst stances — Several shops raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Citigroup, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, Truist), indicating disagreement on valuation even after beats.

Short-interest report appears unreliable — A reported "significant increase" shows zero shares in the feed (data inconsistent); no clear short-covering pressure signaled.

Ongoing franchise pressure and execution risk — Coverage notes that legacy multiple sclerosis (MS) franchise pressures and execution on expanding Leqembi access/commercial scale remain risks that could cap near-term upside.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $202.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average is $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

