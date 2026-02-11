iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.23 and last traded at $97.4310, with a volume of 41931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 904,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 666,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

