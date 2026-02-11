Short Interest in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Decreases By 63.8%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,648 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 109,517 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Maison Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MSS opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 5.42. Maison Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSS shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Maison Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maison Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maison Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maison Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Further Reading

