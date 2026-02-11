Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.3580, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. McGrath & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 445.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,297 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

