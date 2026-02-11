Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,071.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,380.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,284.30 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,628.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1,596.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,085.52. This represents a 60.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.