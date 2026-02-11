Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,198 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 650,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Seneca Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC now owns 696,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

