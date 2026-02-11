Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,491,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,140,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.6% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 151,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,269,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,624,000 after acquiring an additional 252,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.