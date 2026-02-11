Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,235 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 232,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 273,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. JMP Securities set a $57.50 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

