Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,494,605,000 after purchasing an additional 357,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,973,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,306,577,000 after buying an additional 55,358 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $316,690,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $234.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.11. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

In related news, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $183,720.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,506.98. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $26,042,138.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

