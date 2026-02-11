Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 82.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 1.6%

EFX opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $281.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.