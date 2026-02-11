Head to Head Analysis: Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Chugai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical 34.47% 22.22% 19.46% China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $8.41 billion 11.44 $2.90 billion $0.87 33.62 China SXT Pharmaceuticals $1.74 million 1.41 -$3.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and China SXT Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and China SXT Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 1 4.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances and collaboration with Roche Group. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen. It provides its products under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company had an end-customer base of pharmaceutical companies, chain pharmacies, and hospitals in 10 provinces and municipalities in China. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

