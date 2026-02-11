Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,814 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $117,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 8,875 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.55, for a total value of $2,853,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,193.95. The trade was a 59.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,791,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,611.25. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,792 shares of company stock valued at $16,968,518. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $349.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.84 and a 200-day moving average of $264.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is -103.45%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

