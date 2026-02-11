Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442,467 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $91,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,014 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0%

TXN stock opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.90 and a 200-day moving average of $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $228.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

