Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $27,783,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,362,988 shares of company stock worth $126,902,168. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

