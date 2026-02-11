BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,387 shares during the quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 497.2% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

