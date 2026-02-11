Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $476,000 Position in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. ArcBest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). ArcBest had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $972.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

