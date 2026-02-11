Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 37,356 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical volume of 3,889 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 83,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,197,117.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 993,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,359.47. This trade represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 764,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,057,655.66. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,400. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,173,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,606,000 after buying an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Asana by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,648,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,109,000 after buying an additional 487,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,277,000 after acquiring an additional 977,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 263,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 73.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after acquiring an additional 856,282 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Asana has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The company had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

