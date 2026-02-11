Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.98 and last traded at GBX 8.96. 5,212,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,875,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLW

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.92.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.