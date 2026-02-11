Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $332.11 and last traded at $332.17, with a volume of 398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

Moog Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of precision motion control systems and components. The company specializes in flight control systems, servo valves, actuators, electric and composite products, and advanced software for a range of high-performance applications. Its engineering expertise spans both hydraulic and electric technologies, enabling it to deliver tailored solutions for mission-critical environments.

The company’s primary markets include aerospace and defense, industrial automation, energy, and medical technologies.

