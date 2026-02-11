STMicroelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 16,658 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 308% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,082 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics News Summary

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 182.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting STMicroelectronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded multi?billion USD engagement with Amazon Web Services — positions STM as a strategic supplier for advanced chips used in AWS high?performance compute and AI data?center instances, a clear near?term revenue and credibility catalyst. STMicroelectronics expands strategic engagement with Amazon Web Services

Expanded multi?billion USD engagement with Amazon Web Services — positions STM as a strategic supplier for advanced chips used in AWS high?performance compute and AI data?center instances, a clear near?term revenue and credibility catalyst. Positive Sentiment: New automotive MCU (Stellar P3E) with built?in AI acceleration — targets software?defined vehicles and X?in?1 ECUs, boosting STM’s addressable content per car for safety, ADAS and zonal architectures (longer?term margin and share benefits). STMicroelectronics introduces the first automotive microcontroller with AI acceleration for edge intelligence

New automotive MCU (Stellar P3E) with built?in AI acceleration — targets software?defined vehicles and X?in?1 ECUs, boosting STM’s addressable content per car for safety, ADAS and zonal architectures (longer?term margin and share benefits). Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity — traders bought ~16,658 calls (?308% above typical volume), signaling short?term bullish sentiment that can amplify intraday price moves.

Unusually large call?option activity — traders bought ~16,658 calls (?308% above typical volume), signaling short?term bullish sentiment that can amplify intraday price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Product launches for niche markets — an ultra?compact thyristor driver for small appliances and a space?grade driver for data/low?voltage logic expand STM’s product breadth but likely have smaller near?term revenue impact versus the AWS and automotive news. STMicroelectronics unveils ultra-compact thyristor driver for small appliances STMicroelectronics’ space-grade driver supports data and low-voltage logic

Product launches for niche markets — an ultra?compact thyristor driver for small appliances and a space?grade driver for data/low?voltage logic expand STM’s product breadth but likely have smaller near?term revenue impact versus the AWS and automotive news. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss and thin margins (reported Jan 29), and STM trades at a high PE — these fundamentals increase sensitivity to execution risk and could limit upside if AWS/automotive collaborations take longer to monetize.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.0%

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.95 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Featured Stories

