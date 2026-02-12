Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently:

2/10/2026 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2026 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Peloton Interactive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/31/2026 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2026 – Peloton Interactive was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corporation.

1/29/2026 – Peloton Interactive had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2026 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2026 – Peloton Interactive had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 131,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $873,126.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,786.16. This trade represents a 56.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 739,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,595. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,129 shares of company stock worth $7,708,694. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Peloton Interactive Inc alerts:

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.