Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance
Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $236.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.
Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09).
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPMC. Everest Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,821,000.
About Sound Point Meridian Capital
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.
