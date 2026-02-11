HORAN Wealth LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

