PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 335099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

