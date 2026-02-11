FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 1451710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FORM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on FormFactor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $64.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

FormFactor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,006.45. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $1,005,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,323,986.67. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 81,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FormFactor by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

