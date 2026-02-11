Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Receives $45.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.82 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 140.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $267,485,000 after buying an additional 1,922,977 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,831,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

