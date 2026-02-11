Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIST shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 price target on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VIST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vista Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,989,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 171,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vista Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,485,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,237,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after buying an additional 141,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 830,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 141,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.