Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.04.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIST shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 price target on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.
Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.
In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.
