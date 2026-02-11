Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLMA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

OLMA stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.89. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider David C. Myles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 542,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,203.60. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 727,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,457.60. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 765,501 shares of company stock worth $22,052,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 602.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9,476.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

