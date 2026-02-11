Richtech Robotics (RR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect Richtech Robotics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.3110 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 6:30 AM ET.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Richtech Robotics had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 312.09%.

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RR opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $711.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of -3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Richtech Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

Neutral Sentiment: Short interest jumped sharply in January to roughly 45.78M shares (a ~41% increase vs. mid?January), representing about 26.5% of the float and a days?to?cover of ~0.7. High short interest raises downside pressure but can also increase volatility and squeeze risk.

Neutral Sentiment: Short interest jumped sharply in January to roughly 45.78M shares (a ~41% increase vs. mid?January), representing about 26.5% of the float and a days?to?cover of ~0.7. High short interest raises downside pressure but can also increase volatility and squeeze risk.

Multiple firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, Berger Montague, Schall, DJS, Frank R. Cruz, etc.) have filed or announced securities class actions and investor alerts for purchases between Jan 27–Jan 29, 2026, alleging misrepresentations tied to a report that Microsoft denied a commercial partnership — the report reportedly triggered a >20% drop in late January. This cluster of litigation increases legal risk, potential costs, and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Numerous plaintiff firms are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions and reminding investors of an April 3, 2026 deadline to move for lead status — a sign the litigation campaign is active and coordinated, which can prolong headline risk and keep downward pressure on the stock while lawsuits proceed. Faruqi & Faruqi Reminder

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Richtech Robotics this week:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Richtech Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Richtech Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics in the third quarter worth $188,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Richtech Robotics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richtech Robotics by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

