Analysts Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price at $16.74

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.7350.
Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RIVN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.
Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
