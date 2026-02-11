Analysts Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target at C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$11.38 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.04 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$617.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.22.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 76.20%.The business had revenue of C$25.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR will post 1.0136327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality Canadian automotive properties tenanted by automotive dealership groups and automotive brands ranging from mass-market to ultra-luxury. The company holds a portfolio of best-in-class properties located in strategic Canadian urban markets across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec. The primary objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, sustainable and growing cash distributions, and to enhance and expand the REIT’s asset portfolio to maximize Unitholder value.

