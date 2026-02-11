Forian (FORA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect Forian to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million.
Forian Price Performance
Shares of Forian stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.03. Forian has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Forian
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forian stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) by 178.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Forian worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forian Company Profile
Forian (NASDAQ: FORA) is a global regulatory technology company offering cloud-native software solutions for enterprise risk management and financial crime compliance. The company’s platform enables financial institutions to automate and streamline regulatory reporting, transaction surveillance, market risk measurement and client onboarding processes. By consolidating data across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions, Forian helps organizations maintain compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks such as MiFID II, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, FATCA and local AML/KYC requirements.
Founded in 2013 as RegTek Solutions, the business rebranded to Forian in 2023 following a period of strategic expansion into complementary risk and compliance offerings.
