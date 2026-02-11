Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $1.3170 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,055,000. The trade was a 30.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,162,668.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,597.62. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock valued at $135,022,770. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

