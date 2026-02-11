Kirin (KNBWY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect Kirin to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.47%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion.

Kirin Trading Up 2.7%

OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of -0.10. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

