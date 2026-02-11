Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $150.10

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.10.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.
Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $154.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.
In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.
