Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $150.10

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.2%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,521.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $154.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.