Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XGN shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Exagen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exagen from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exagen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Exagen stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.90. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 45.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company’s flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren’s panel.

