Figma (NYSE:FIG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIG. Barclays upgraded shares of Figma to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Figma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Figma from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of FIG opened at $24.14 on Friday. Figma has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01.

In other Figma news, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $95,164.08. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,588,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,495,952.10. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $403,900.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,550,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,540,408.28. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,605,379 shares of company stock valued at $167,164,908 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,305,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,879,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,687,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,510,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,034,000.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

