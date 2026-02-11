Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $1.4660 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $256.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $359.35.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.88.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 246.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.