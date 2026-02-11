Air Canada (ACDVF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $5.5571 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada Stock Up 1.0%

Air Canada stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Key Air Canada News

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACDVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

