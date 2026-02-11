Air Canada (ACDVF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $5.5571 billion for the quarter.
Air Canada Stock Up 1.0%
Air Canada stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Key Air Canada News
Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/bullish commentary — A Seeking Alpha piece argues Air Canada remains a buy despite U.S. transborder headwinds, which can support investor sentiment and buying interest. Air Canada: A Buy Despite US Transborder Headwinds
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/CSR news — The Air Canada Foundation launched a “Big Dreams” grant program for youth health and recreation, a modest reputational plus that can help consumer and stakeholder goodwill. Air Canada Foundation Launches Big Dreams Grant Program
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer moves and capacity actions — Reporting shows WestJet and Sunwing have signaled similar service changes to Cuba (some outlets say they’re pausing; others say they’ll continue), which means the disruption is industry?wide rather than unique to Air Canada — less competitive disadvantage but still a sector impact. WestJet, Sunwing join Air Canada in suspending service to Cuba
- Neutral Sentiment: Customer repatriation plan — Air Canada will fly empty southbound to pick up ~3,000 customers and return them, limiting customer-service fallout but adding one?time operational costs. This mitigates reputational risk but increases short?term cash burn. Air Canada Suspending Cuba Service in Response to Aviation Fuel Shortage
- Negative Sentiment: Operational and revenue risk — Air Canada suspended scheduled flights to Cuba because Cuban airports announced aviation fuel would not be available; this reduces near?term revenue from leisure routes and creates extra operating costs, and the broader Cuban fuel shortage could prolong the disruption. Air Canada Suspends Cuba Service Due to Fuel Shortage
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.
Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.
