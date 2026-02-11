Crocs (CROX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $916.1590 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.56. Crocs has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $122.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 354,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

