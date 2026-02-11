First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.
Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.
