Kubota (KUBTY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $4.9016 billion for the quarter.

Kubota Trading Up 1.7%

OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Kubota has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KUBTY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

