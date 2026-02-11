Nova (NVMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $220.4250 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Nova Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NVMI opened at $460.80 on Wednesday. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $507.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

See Also

