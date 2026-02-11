Analysts Set Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK) PT at $15.90

Shares of Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Get Kodiak AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ KDK opened at $8.75 on Friday. Kodiak AI has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of -0.40.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kodiak AI by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 547,192 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,924,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter valued at $4,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter worth $830,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.