Grace Therapeutics (GRCE) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.
Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Grace Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grace Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ GRCE opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Grace Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grace Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GRCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Grace Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grace Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRCE
About Grace Therapeutics
Grace Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GRCE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for rare genetic diseases. By employing a proprietary platform that integrates advanced molecular biology and biologic engineering, the company focuses on identifying and optimizing gene-based and protein-based candidates designed to address well-defined genetic drivers of disease.
The company’s pipeline features multiple preclinical programs targeting lysosomal storage disorders and other inherited metabolic conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grace Therapeutics
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Grace Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grace Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.