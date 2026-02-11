Grace Therapeutics (GRCE) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Grace Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCE opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Grace Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grace Therapeutics stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grace Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRCE Free Report ) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 2.53% of Grace Therapeutics worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

GRCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Grace Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grace Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Grace Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GRCE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for rare genetic diseases. By employing a proprietary platform that integrates advanced molecular biology and biologic engineering, the company focuses on identifying and optimizing gene-based and protein-based candidates designed to address well-defined genetic drivers of disease.

The company’s pipeline features multiple preclinical programs targeting lysosomal storage disorders and other inherited metabolic conditions.

