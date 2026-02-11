DexCom (DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $1.2520 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92. DexCom has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $171,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,946.40. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in DexCom by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

